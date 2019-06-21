Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Jeffrey Woodel Obituary
Jeffrey Woodel, 63, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Erie, on July 15, 1955, a son of the late Melvin and Mary Marie Musso Woodel.

Jeff graduated from Technical Memorial High School, and owned and operated his own auto body repair shop.

Jeffrey was an arm wrestling champion at the Lower East Side Sports Center, and was an arm wrestling tournament sponsor. He loved drag racing, and raced his own cars. Jeff was an avid pool player, and loved animals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jim, his brother Greg Woodel, and sister Denise Woodel.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years Patti Hime Woodel, daughter Tammy Cote, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Sunday, June 23rd from 1 p.m. until the time of a prayer service at 5 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 21, 2019
