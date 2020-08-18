Jenne Ellen (DeRenzo) Mobilia, of North East, Pa. departed from her family on Monday, August 17, 2020, after a long and wonderful life.
Jenne was born in Lowellville, Ohio on October 23, 1924 to the late Addolorati and Dominick Dirienzo.
She has one surviving sibling: Dolores Dincer (Danis) of Marietta Ga. and two sisters-in-law: Angela Mobilia Monti (Lou) of Bradford, Pa. and Mary Mobilia of Cleveland, Ohio. She was the wife of the late Nicholas P. Mobilia and the mother of six children.
Jenne graduated from Lowellville (Ohio) High School and worked as an operator for Ohio Bell from 1942-47. In 1946, Jenne met her future husband while visiting her sister and brother-in-law who owned the Kelly Hotel in Ripley, N.Y. Nick was delivering soda that he manufactured at a facility on US 20 (now home to Arrowhead Wine Cellars and Mobilia Fruit Market). Jenne and Nick were married on December 27, 1947 and spent 44 years together, until his passing on August 26, 1991.
While raising her children, Jenne still found time to be an active member of St. Gregory's Catholic Church and School and the North East community. She was always dressed to the nines, was well-known for her many hats, and used her love of fashion to help raise money for St. Gregory's Parish. In the 1960's, while serving several terms as president of the St. Gregory's Ladies Auxiliary, Jenne organized numerous fashion show fundraisers. She was a talented seamstress who designed and created beautiful clothes for herself and her daughters. She was also an active member of the North East Historical Society, North East Woman's Club and North East Garden Club.
Jenne was a wonderful cook who inspired her children to love good food. Her family always looked forward to her homemade pizzelles, kolache, and pasta (with both mild and hot sausage!). After she got married, Jenne worked on the family farm, picking, packing, and selling fruit and vegetables, while canning and cooking for the family.
Jenne is survived by her six children: Cynthia Stoothoff (Bob) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Charlene Kerr (John Piper) of North East, Pa.; Nicholas Mobilia (Kathy) of North East, Pa.; David Mobilia (Patty) of North East, Pa.; Philip Mobilia (Summer) of Seattle, Wash. and Jean Caola (Mark) of Newtown, Pa., as well as a very special granddaughter, Nikki Mobilia Cole (Greg) of North East, Pa. Jenne is further survived by 11 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and 11 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, four brothers and one step-grandson.
From 2010 until early 2018, Jenne resided at Parkside in North East where she made and entertained her friends. After falling and breaking her hip, she moved to LECOM Senior Living Center on Peach Street. Her smiling face and her wit will be greatly missed by many who will look forward to seeing her again in Heaven! This message was approved by Jenne!
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Wednesday August 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on the back yard of the funeral home with COVID-19 safety being observed. Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Church. Interment will be held at the St. Gregory Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Gregory Church or School, 140 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428 or North East in Bloom 44 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428.
