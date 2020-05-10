Home

Jennie C. Ludwig


1927 - 2020
Jennie C. Ludwig Obituary
Jennie C. Ludwig, age 92, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Erie on May 22, 1927 with her twin, Frances Earley.

Jennie graduated from Academy High School. She lived the majority of her life in Lake City. Her working career was spent in retail sales and grocery.

Jennie was always willing to volunteer her time. She spent many years helping the Cub Scouts of America (Lake City), Lake City Fireman's Carnival and Erie City Mission, to name a few. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Millcreek and later New Life Community Church in Fairview.

She enjoyed baking pies and cookies for her family. Reading, playing cards and socializing were some of her favorite pastimes. Jennie had a great sense of humor. She loved dogs. Most of all, she was a very caring person and was deeply devoted to her entire family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gilbert W. Ludwig in 2000; brothers, Jack and Mingo; sisters, Mary, Charlotte, Billie and Frances; a son-in-law, Bill Range and a granddaughter Lauri Nowak.

Jennie is survived by her son Bruce Ludwig, partner Kelly Hoffner of Girard; stepdaughter Sally Range of Erie and stepson Gary Ludwig, wife Marilyn of Erie; sisters, Shirley Yeatts of York Haven, Pa., Betty Orendorff of York, Pa.; brother Albert Rodriguez, wife Hetty of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren, five great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Jennie's family would like to thank the caregivers at Walnut Creek HCRC for the special attention they gave her.

Burial will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
