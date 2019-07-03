|
On June 29, 2019 Jennifer A. Corklin, 52, of Titusville, Pa. got back everything that Cancer had taken from her. She got her house back, her career back, now that the swelling has gone down in her brain, her vision isn't cloudy anymore and she can think clearly again. The scars and discoloration from the needles, surgeries, and blood clots have all disappeared. The extra weight from taking steroids for so long has fallen off. Her strength has returned and she's walking on her own again. Lastly, there's no need for that dew rag on her head anymore, she's probably fixing her hair right now. In five short years this disease took everything she had spent a lifetime working for, the only thing it couldn't touch was her fighting spirit, which she had till the very end. Rest in Peace our sweet Jennifer, a lifetime just didn't seem long enough to have you with us.
Jennifer was born on January 29, 1967 to John and Donna Corklin of Titusville. She grew up in Pleasantville and attended Elementary school there. She later attended Titusville High School where she participated in basketball, volleyball, and track graduating in 1985. Jennifer then went on to attend Slippery Rock University majoring in Elementary Education where she graduated in 1989. Her teaching career began in Philadelphia where she spent five years before moving back to this area. She taught in the Warren School District for four years, and spent the last 14 years in Pleasantville teaching in the very same school she had attended as a child. She attended night school to attain her master's degree in special education. Jennifer loved teaching and she loved her students. She kept on teaching even while having to make regular trips to Pittsburgh for Chemo while fighting her disease. She earned the WJET Golden Apple Award in February of 2018 for her dedication to her profession.
While she loved teaching, Jennifer's most important job was raising her two children Tyler and Tierra. She was a single mom who made a lot of sacrifices to make sure her kids had everything they needed and that they grew up with discipline and love. She loved animals, and could often be seen walking her two dogs Miley and Rico at Drake Well Park. She loved sports and was a huge supporter of the local teams, whether it be watching her own kids or her nephews, you could always find her in the stands cheering them on. Jennifer started, and was the commissioner, of the family fantasy football league for many years. She was a longtime fan of Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils and she loved the Houston Oilers of the Bum Philips/Earl Campbell era. In her younger days she could be seen doing what she called the "Bum" dance after an Oiler victory. This dance was performed while wearing a straw Cowboy hat and her Earl Campbell Jersey. Jennifer had a kind heart and a great sense of humor, she was never afraid to poke fun at herself. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Jennifer is survived by her children Tyler and Tierra Corklin both of Pittsburgh, her parents John and Donna Harrington Corklin of Titusville, four brothers, Jay Corklin and wife Lauri of Titusville, Jeff Corklin and fiancé Betty of Erie, Jon Corklin and fiancé Xena of Bear Lake Pa., and John Corklin of Texas. Two sisters, Jan Corklin Dodd and husband Terry of Titusville and Julie Corklin also of Titusville. She's also survived by many nieces and Nephews and by her two dogs Miley and Rico.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Friday, July 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and attend a memorial service at 11a.m. on Saturday at the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 3, 2019