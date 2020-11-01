Jennifer Bebko Randel (Moravek) had a passion for family, health, fitness, and for motivating others to achieve. Through her living example, Jennifer "Jenn" Randel inspired thousands to live healthier, fuller, and richer lives. Jenn lives on through the many whom she helped.
Jenn was born to John and Karen (Kolinoski) Moravek on January 6th, 1974, in East Pennsboro, Pennsylvania, and was taken from us unexpectedly during a family hiking trip on October 13th, 2020. The sudden loss of such a caring, helpful, and motivational friend has shocked and saddened a community.
Jennifer was known as an exceptional student and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics with Honors from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and an Associates degree in Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University. Jenn's passion for service and love of country led her to serve in the United States Army, Army Reserve, and Georgia National Guard. While in the Army, Jennifer completed training and qualified for Army Air Assault, which at the time was unique for a woman - but this achievement was not a surprise to those who know her. Jennifer worked at the North Metro YMCA for nearly 18 years and was known as a tough but very encouraging fitness instructor, a thoughtful and inspiring manager, and a close friend to hundreds of YMCA members. Since 2019, Jennifer served as the Director of Fitness at the Brookstone Country Club in Acworth, Georgia. In just one short year, Jennifer impacted many, many, lives and became an inspiration for living a healthy and balanced life to many of the country club members.
Jennifer is survived by her husband Michael Randel, son Nicholas Joshua Bebko (19), and son Joseph Gunnar Randel (6) of Cartersville, Georgia. Jennifer is also survived by her parents John and Karen Moravek of Erie, Pennsylvania, and three brothers Neil Moravek of Carrollton, Virginia, Scott Moravek of Mars, Pennsylvania, and Steve Moravek of Kodiak, Alaska.
A public visitation will be conducted for Jennifer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the evening of November 11th at Owen Funeral Home, located at 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120. A public Celebration of Life for Jennifer will be conducted at the Brookstone Country Club, at 5705 Brookstone Drive, Acworth, GA 30101, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on November 12th. Our dear and loved Jennifer will be laid to rest on November 12th at 9:30 a.m. with a Military Ceremony at the Georgia National Cemetery. The service is limited to immediate family, however it will be live streamed via the Owen Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Jennifer's family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts that a donation be made to Joseph Randel's 529 College Savings Plan at https://www.ugift529.com/
. Please use the code N93-32D to assist with funding Joey's college education. If you are uncomfortable donating via the internet, you can contact Michael Randel directly at mrandel68@gmail.com.
