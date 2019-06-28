Home

Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel
Jennifer Christine (Desser) Neal


1978 - 2019
Jennifer Christine (Desser) Neal Obituary
Jennifer Christine (Desser) Neal, 41, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her residence.

Jennifer was born in 1978, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Dale Desser and Gail Blakely; and stepdaughter of Brenda Desser, all of Erie, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from University of Central Oklahoma, earning a Bachelor's degree, and furthered her education, earning a Master's degree in Business Administration from Strayer University. Jennifer was a Financial Project Manager for Booz Allen Hamilton. She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.

She married Steven Duane Neal on October 24, 2014 in Standardsville, Virginia.

Surviving with her parents, stepmother, and husband is a daughter, Ariel Desser and a son, Isaac Neal, both of Stephens City, Virginia; brothers, Jeremy Desser and Benjamin Moyer, both of Erie, Pennsylvania; and sister, Lyndsey Fellows of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Mike Mayton officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jennifer's memory to American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, Maryland 21044.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 28, 2019
