|
|
Jennifer K. (Grant) Nordin, age 45, of McKean, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie on May 12, 1974, a daughter of Kathryn (Schuster) Grant and the late David Grant.
Jennifer graduated from North East High School. She was a title clerk at Gary Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram. She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Daniel S. Nordin, her children, Trista Wilkinson (the late Brandon Allen), Tyler Wilkinson and Nathan Nordin; granddaughters, Aevaeh, Briana, Rosalee and Aryana; a brother Michael Grant; sisters, Amy Schwartz, Katie Knapp, Kristin Gnacinski, Heather Russell, Megan Rekitt and Molly King and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 27, 2019