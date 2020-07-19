Jennifer Kelly O'Reilly Simon, 37, of Erie, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1983, in Erie, Pa., daughter of Patrick and Rosemarie Dovishak O'Reilly.
A 2001 graduate of McDowell High School, Jennifer worked in food service for various clubs in Erie and most recently worked in sales for Mason Farms, Peninsula Drive. She was a loving mother and very much enjoyed her dogs.
In addition to her parents of Erie, Jennifer is survived by her children Brianna and Dominic Simon at home, her companion Vick Leviticus, sister Christa Cortes (Jason) and brother Joseph O'Reilly (Diana Reitz) all of Erie, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins including an aunt Diane Dovishak of Erie and uncles Joseph and Anthony Dovishak of Erie.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Anthony and Muriel Wood Dovishak, paternal grandparents William and Marie Watkins Watson, an aunt Mary Jane Moyer and an uncle John Watkins.
Due to COVID restrictions, services were private at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Richard A. Moyer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502. Private burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.
.
.