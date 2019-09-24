|
Jennifer L. Licata, age 42, of Erie passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born on April 27, 1977 to Connie (Mason) Licata of Erie and Frank Licata of North East.
Jennifer was a 1995 graduate of North East High School. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, her cats, spending time with her family, but most of all being a mom.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Tatum Jade Licata of Erie; long time partner and friend, Jamie Santos of Erie; brothers, Michael Licata (Leah) of Millcreek, and Dino Licata of Erie; maternal grandmother, Joan Mason of Erie; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
