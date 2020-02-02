Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
25 West Main Street
North East, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Lynn Peterson Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Lynn Peterson Bailey Obituary
Jennifer Lynn Peterson Bailey, 44, of North East, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.

She was born on February 4, 1975, in Corry, Pa., the daughter of Lynn Ray Peterson of North East and the late Karen (Bailey) Peterson.

Jennifer enjoyed fishing, animals, games, and art.

She is survived by her father; stepmother, Kathy (Andrews) Peterson of North East; brothers, David Peterson of Corry and Terry Peterson of Edinboro; and several half brothers and sisters.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church, 25 West Main Street, North East, on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Gregg Townsend.

Arrangements are by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -