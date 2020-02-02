|
Jennifer Lynn Peterson Bailey, 44, of North East, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on February 4, 1975, in Corry, Pa., the daughter of Lynn Ray Peterson of North East and the late Karen (Bailey) Peterson.
Jennifer enjoyed fishing, animals, games, and art.
She is survived by her father; stepmother, Kathy (Andrews) Peterson of North East; brothers, David Peterson of Corry and Terry Peterson of Edinboro; and several half brothers and sisters.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church, 25 West Main Street, North East, on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Gregg Townsend.
Arrangements are by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020