Jennifer Lynn Shepard Duke, age 43, of Green Acres, Fla., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Corry, Pa., daughter of Wilbur Shepard and the late Sharon Shepard.
Jennifer was a 1994 graduate of Iroquois High School. She enjoyed league bowling at Eastway Bowling Lanes, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
In addition to her father, Jennifer is survived by her children, Alexander Shepard, Hope Hess, and Michael Kercado; one sister, Robin Horvath; one aunt; and many cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Saturday at 10 a.m., at Trinity U.M. Church, conducted by the Rev. Roseanne Oliver.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
