|
|
Jennifer M. "Jen" Laser-Ferraro, age 37, of Canadohta Lake, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Erie, on August 20, 1982, the daughter of Anthony and Lora Laser Ferraro.
Jen was a 2001 graduate of Union City High School. She was an outgoing and caring person who had the ability to light up any room she entered. Jen loved music and singing, but especially enjoyed her family and friends. She loved animals and was actively involved in animal rescue. Jen was a devoted mother who adored her children.
Jen was preceded in death by her infant brother, Jason Laser.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her beloved children, Dominick and Adreauna Ferraro; one sister, Christine Laser-Eister; her maternal grandmother, Barbara Laser; three nieces, Taylor, Hannah, and Lily; one nephew, Troy; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 7 p.m. conducted by Rev. Richard Moyer. Memorial contributions may be designated to Jen's family through the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019