|
|
Jeremiah W. Bayete', age 29, died unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
He was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania January 12, 1991, Son of Wayne Fambrough and Terrie Brown. Jeremiah graduated from East High School and Barbizon School of modeling and acting. Jeremiah owned an athletic fashion line called Strive with Drive LLC, An Athletic lifestyle brand and was also a member of Style & Glam modeling agency. He was a loving father who gave his kids the world and he enjoyed being around his friends and family, he also liked cooking, music, modeling, photography, exercising, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his sister Elisheba Bayete' and brother Shanti Bayete'.
Besides his parents he will be dearly missed by his family and friends, son Zaire Bayete' and daughter Yaminah Bayete', his siblings Chikuyo, Alemmasha, Ezekiel, Hezakiah and Isaiah Bayete' of Erie, Pa., Kachina, Bahja, Uriah and Chideya Bayete of Atlanta, Ga., and Amethyst Bayete' of Chattanooga, Tenn., a special family friend Aunt Diane Brown of Erie, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID19 guidelines, a private family funeral will be held at Pitts Funeral Home with a private interment to follow.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 13, 2020