Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
For more information about
Jeremiah Bayete
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Pitts Funeral Home
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah Bayete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah W. Bayete

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremiah W. Bayete Obituary
Jeremiah W. Bayete', age 29, died unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania January 12, 1991, Son of Wayne Fambrough and Terrie Brown. Jeremiah graduated from East High School and Barbizon School of modeling and acting. Jeremiah owned an athletic fashion line called Strive with Drive LLC, An Athletic lifestyle brand and was also a member of Style & Glam modeling agency. He was a loving father who gave his kids the world and he enjoyed being around his friends and family, he also liked cooking, music, modeling, photography, exercising, and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his sister Elisheba Bayete' and brother Shanti Bayete'.

Besides his parents he will be dearly missed by his family and friends, son Zaire Bayete' and daughter Yaminah Bayete', his siblings Chikuyo, Alemmasha, Ezekiel, Hezakiah and Isaiah Bayete' of Erie, Pa., Kachina, Bahja, Uriah and Chideya Bayete of Atlanta, Ga., and Amethyst Bayete' of Chattanooga, Tenn., a special family friend Aunt Diane Brown of Erie, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID19 guidelines, a private family funeral will be held at Pitts Funeral Home with a private interment to follow.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremiah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -