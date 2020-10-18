1/1
Jeremy "Jay" Anthony Jones
1986 - 2020
Jeremy "Jay" Anthony Jones, 33, of McKean, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Erie, on October 19, 1986, son of Mary Pat Holly Cathey of Erie and the late Thomas R. Jones.

Jeremy worked in construction, recently starting his own company, Great Lakes Contractors with his uncle Chris Jones. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, watching his team the Philadelphia Eagles with his brothers, and spending quality time with his children and nephew Joey. One of his greatest qualities was his sense of humor. He had a quick wit and could make you laugh in a minute. Jeremy was a dedicated son, father, brother, and uncle.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his best friend, Gary Chabot.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Joey and Robbie Szuchon of Erie and Michael Szuchon (Venia) of Orlando, Fla., Jeremy Allen Jones (Cassie) of Michigan and Thomas Jones (Heidi) of Erie; and his children, Madison, Lindsey, Jeremy Jr. and Amila. He is further survived by his fiancée, Kristin Johnson; and her children, Dominick, Tyler, Isabella and Payton, whom he also loved as his own; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and a niece.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 8:00 p.m. Interment is private and being held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
OCT
20
Service
08:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 16, 2020
Hey cuz !! when we see each other again i hope you and your snake and your toad won't chase me through Heaven and around the garden of Eden !!... if you do i'm gunna tell Jesus !! Rest in Peace and save me a spot at the dinner table !!
patricia dinges
Family
October 16, 2020
Jeremy was my Godchild I will deeply miss him. Jeremy was a kind loving person and would do anything for anyone. He loved his Children so much. They were his life. Jeremy Rest In Peace In the arms of our Dear Sweet Jesus and the Blessed Mother Mary. Jeremy had a heart of gold and will be surely missed. My deepest sympathy to his Mother Mary Pat and his whole Family.
Pat Kennedy
Family
