Jerome E. "Jerry" Landis, age 80, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home in Waterford. He was born October 8, 1938, in Harborcreek, the son of the late Howard Milton Landis and the late Dorothy Marie Ebert Eisert.
A welding inspector, Jerry worked at General Electric for over 30 years retiring in 1997. He was a wonderful husband and father, looked up to and loved by all. Jerry will always be remembered as a friend to all, available whenever anyone needed him. He will be sorely missed, as he was good at tinkering and at anything he did - there wasn't much he couldn't do or accomplish, and everyone knew he'd be willing and able to help.
Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife Joannie Victoria Nowak who died in 1982; two sisters - Glenda Paris and Carol Fracassi; and a son-in-law Michael Bisbee.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years Wanda Jeanette Jones Landis; two sons - Todd Landis (Wendy) of Waterford and Barry Landis (Cindy) of Venango; two daughters - Shannon Bisbee and Nevaeh Lee Landis, both of Waterford; a stepdaughter Tammy Elder (Curt) of Waterford; a stepson Dale Leroy Bisbee II (Tanya) of Waterford; as well as 17 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
Viewing and funeral services will be private for the family and will be at the Waterford Church of the Nazarene on Friday. Burial will follow in Venango Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2019