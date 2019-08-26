|
Jerome E. Neidinger, 95, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019, on his 72nd wedding anniversary of his marriage to his beloved wife, Edith, whom he met on his 18th birthday.
He was born in Shorewood, Wis. on April 6, 1924, a son of the late Emil and Mary Roeser Neidinger.
Jerome graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee in 1942 and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and Gannon College, and worked as a purchasing and traffic manager at A.O. Smith Corporation for 35 years before retiring in 1989. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and was a former volunteer with the Salvation Army, where he also served on the Advisory Board. He formerly belonged to the YMCA Men's Club, the Erie Traffic Club, the Asbury Community Seniors, and was past president of the Millcreek Lions Club.
He traveled extensively with his wife and visited every state in the continental United States, except Rhode Island. He loved photography and was known to have a great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert in infancy, and a second brother, Robert Neidinger, and two sisters, Barbara Waits and Marilyn Schlamer.
Survivors include his wife, Edith Petersen Neidinger; two sons, Jeffrey Neidinger and his wife, Mary Jo, of Houston, and Richard Neidinger and his wife, Cynthia, of Pittsburgh; one daughter, Gloria Mershon of Jacksonville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Rachael, Gordon, Rebecca (David), and Jackey (Matt); five great-grandchildren, Jessica, Lydia, J.J., Mimi, and Madilyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Trinity Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to services there on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 14 E. 38th St., Erie, 16504 or the Salvation Army, 1022 Liberty St., Erie, 16501.
