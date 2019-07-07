|
|
Jerome F. Gauss, age 72, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. Born in Erie on February 1, 1947, a son of the late Edward and Frances (Sharrer) Gauss.
Jerome worked at Ferraro Ford in the maintenance department for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Gauss.
Survivors include a sister, Janet M. Lawrence; and a brother, Tom L. Gauss, both of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019