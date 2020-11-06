Jerome J. Wurst, age 84, of McKean, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born in McKean, on August 9, 1936, he was a son of the late Jerome F. and Madeline (Eisert) Wurst.
Jerome was a 1954 graduate of Cathedral Prep and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 until 1965. He was the owner and operator of J.J. Wurst Landscape Contractor and Garden Center. He was a fan of NASCAR, stock car racing, and dirt track racing. When younger, he enjoyed pitching horseshoes and fishing. He especially enjoyed taking care of his large garden.
He is survived by five children, Greg Wurst, of Akron, Ohio, Paul Wurst, wife Cheryll, Pete Wurst, wife Jess, Pat Wurst, and Andrew Wurst, all of McKean; seven grandchildren, Alexander Wurst, Kelsey Adams, husband Nathaniel, Connor, Logan, Madeline, Isaac, and Evelyn Wurst; five siblings, Robert Wurst, wife Kimberlee, Jeanne Kidder, husband Phil, Audrey Arndt, husband Gary, Rita Dieter, husband Lee, and Arlene Kantola, husband Mike. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 o'clock noon. The funeral service will be private, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
