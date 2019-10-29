Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Jerome Jake Heim


1935 - 2019
Jerome Jake Heim Obituary
Jerome "Jake" Heim, age 84 of Waterford passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born in Erie on September 14, 1935 a son of the late Clayton Heim, Sr. and Frances (Fredericks) Heim.

Jake was a mechanic, carpenter and jack of all trades. He worked for Gorniak Brothers, Erie Fence Company, Ditch Witch, Mac Tools Corporation and Heim General Contracting. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves.

He enjoyed woodworking and spending time outdoors.

Jake was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Frederick "Fritz" Heim, Virginia Wiler, Mary Allen and Marie Jerge.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Ann (Hubbard) Heim, children, Anna McGavern (Terry) of Phoenix, Arizona, Andrew Heim (Joanne) of Erie, Joseph Heim (Theresa) of Waterford, Donald Heim (Marilou) of Waterford; and grandchildren, Natalie, Christina, Jessica, Jennifer, Eric and John. He is also survived by a brother, Clayton Heim, Jr. of Girard, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2019
