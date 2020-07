Jerome John Sulkowski, age 88, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Erie on June 16, 1932, son of the late Mary Sulkowski Hudalla.Jerome was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a crane operator for Zurn Industries until his retirement.In addition to his parents, Jerome was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Hudalla. He is survived by his caregiver, Esther Sulkowski; five children, Jerry, Theresa, Tom, and Bob Sulkowski, and Barbara Bretz (Joe); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Private interment will take place at St. Gregory Cemetery.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits