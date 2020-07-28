Jerome John Sulkowski, age 88, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Erie on June 16, 1932, son of the late Mary Sulkowski Hudalla.
Jerome was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a crane operator for Zurn Industries until his retirement.
In addition to his parents, Jerome was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Hudalla. He is survived by his caregiver, Esther Sulkowski; five children, Jerry, Theresa, Tom, and Bob Sulkowski, and Barbara Bretz (Joe); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Private interment will take place at St. Gregory Cemetery.
