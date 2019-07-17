|
|
Jerome Richard McCarthy, Jr., age 83, of Erie, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Fairview Manor. He was born in Rochester, N.Y., on May 17, 1936, a son of the late Jerome Richard, Sr. and Helen Paige McCarthy.
Jerome attended St. Thomas Canisius High School in Rochester, N.Y. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for Erie County for over 15 years. Jerome was the former owner of McCarthy New York Lunch and the Westside Grill.
He was one of the best drummers in Erie, playing with the Ray Solo Brother's Band. Jerome loved to have a good time and was always the life of the party. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick, Tommy and Bob McCarthy; and a sister, Gail McCarthy.
Jerome is survived by four daughters, Denae Burns, Nicol Ciotti, Danielle McCarthy and Gail McCarthy; three sons, Patrick Reizynsky, Jerome McCarthy, III, and Blake McCarthy; a niece, Sherri Houston; and his late nephew, Bobby McCarthy; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 17, 2019