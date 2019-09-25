Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Scott Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Scott Dunn Obituary
Jerome "Scott" Dunn, age 58, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his residence, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Erie, on April 2, 1961, son of the late Jerome and Marjorie Filkins Dunn.

Scott enjoyed NASCAR. He was a diehard fan of Dale Earnhardt. Scott enjoyed collecting swords, building model cars, and online gaming.

Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Donahue Dunn; two sisters, Roberta and Dorri Dunn; one brother, Duane Dunn; two nieces; and one great-niece.

Survivors include two daughters, Crystal Dunn and Cher Rivera; three grandchildren, Carleisa Rivera, Johnathan Rivera, and Annabelle Davis; four sisters; three brothers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 4 p.m. Memorials may be designated to the family in care of the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now