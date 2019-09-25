|
Jerome "Scott" Dunn, age 58, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his residence, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Erie, on April 2, 1961, son of the late Jerome and Marjorie Filkins Dunn.
Scott enjoyed NASCAR. He was a diehard fan of Dale Earnhardt. Scott enjoyed collecting swords, building model cars, and online gaming.
Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Donahue Dunn; two sisters, Roberta and Dorri Dunn; one brother, Duane Dunn; two nieces; and one great-niece.
Survivors include two daughters, Crystal Dunn and Cher Rivera; three grandchildren, Carleisa Rivera, Johnathan Rivera, and Annabelle Davis; four sisters; three brothers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 4 p.m. Memorials may be designated to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 25, 2019