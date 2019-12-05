Home

Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
130 East Fourth St.
Jerry (Jerome) Emiling Jr.


1942 - 2019
Jerry (Jerome) Emiling Jr. Obituary
Jerry (Jerome) Emiling, Jr., 77, passed away on November 27, 2019 in Florida. He was born October 28, 1942 in Erie, the son of the late Jerome H. and Dorothy Flanagan Emling.

A 1961 graduate of Strong Vincent High School, he attended Alliance College prior to enlisting in the PA National Guard. Subsequent to his father's death in 1965, he assumed management of Jerry Emling's Antlers Restaurant and Catering Service. He also worked in sales at Daka Paper prior to his self-employment as a printing broker. He owned North West Printing Services for 20 years.

An avid boater and hunter, Jerry was a lifelong member of the Erie Yacht Club and served for 27 years on the Board of The Northwest PA Duck Hunters Association. He was the proud owner of several Triumph show cars, a member of Scions of Britain Car Club, and the recipient of multiple awards during the last 12 years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his Flanagan aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elizabeth (Betsy) Bacica Emling, his sister Judy Emling, brother-in-law Joseph Bacica (Venita), and many Flanagan family cousins.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend prayer services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 130 East Fourth St. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Patrick Church Restoration Fund, 130 East 4th St., Erie PA 16503, Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, Glickman Institute, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655, or EYC Reyburn Sailing School, PO Box 648, Erie, PA 16512.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019
