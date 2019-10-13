|
|
Jerry was released from his Parkinson's ravaged body to unite with his Lord and Savior, Lord Jesus, at his Fairview home, formerly of Millcreek Twp., on Thursday, October 10, 2019 with his wife at his side.
He was born in Erie on August 2, 1942, the son of the late Joseph and Emma Sucharski Schroeder.
Jerry was employed at Swanson Erie and after his retirement was an assistant woodshop teacher at Walnut Creek Middle School. He was a member of the Millcreek Community Church, the Presque Isle Cycling Club, BMW Car Club, Rakers Car Club and Koinonia #175. He enjoyed woodworking, was the ultimate handyman, enjoyed cars old and new, Hot Rods, and cycling.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Judy Gentile.
He is survived by his wife Marianne Taft Schroeder, his children; Thomas Schroeder (Kathy) of Jackson, Ga., Stephen Schroeder (Carrie) of Augusta, Ga., Stephanie Tran (Thoai) of Erie, Christopher Schroeder (Bryce) of Erie, David Schroeder of Erie, his grandchildren: Jacob (Kelsey) Schroeder, Seth Schroeder, Emma Schroeder of Jackson, Ga., Hudson, Temple, London and Anne Tran of Erie, Ajay, Zakary, and Jovi Schroeder of Erie, Alexander Schroeder of Augusta, Ga., and one great-granddaughter Vara of Jackson, Ga.
Friends may call at the Millcreek Community Church, 4444 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and attend the Funeral Service at 5:30 p.m. Private interment. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Partners of NWPA, PO Box 10547, Erie, PA 16514.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2019