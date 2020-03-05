|
Jerry Tobin, 78, of Edinboro, Pa., died unexpectedly, on March 2nd, 2020. He was born on June 21st, 1941.
Jerry married the love of his life, Linda in 1965, with whom he had five children: Laura, Joe, Lisa, Christine, and Marianne.
Jerry's second greatest love was farming the multi-generational Tobin dairy farm. Jerry farmed until the day he passed away, first with his father and brother, then with his children, instilling the value of hard work and perseverance. Other joys in life included going to barn sales, visiting with friends and family, and spending summers teaching his grandchildren the ropes of the farm, including driving tractor and baling hay.
Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Tobin; father, Lawrence Tobin; and mother, Irene Kingston Tobin; sister-in-law, Emily Tobin; and brother Timothy Tobin.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Frantz Tobin; daughter, Laura Tobin; son, Joe Tobin (Nick); daughter, Christine Braun (Jeff); daughter, Marianne Tobin; grandchildren: Nick and Ashley; brother, Ed Tobin; sister, Mary Lou Wolfe (John); sister-in-law, Annette Chorney Tobin; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Van Matre Funeral Home, 306 Erie Street, Edinboro, and may attend funeral service there on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
