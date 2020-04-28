|
|
Jesse D. Erickson, 91, of Girard Township passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at UPMC Hamot
He was born on June 1, 1928 in Platea, a son of the late Oscar E. and Edith McDonald Erickson.
Jesse graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1946, and was later inducted into the U.S. Army, where he served with Company M, 3rd Battalion, 196th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War.
Following his honorable discharge from the military, he returned home and became a Postal Carrier in Girard, where he was employed for 28 years, retiring from there. He and his wife, Lois, were well known in the Girard Community and especially for their wonderful fruits that they grew on Drury Road.
He was a long-time member of the Girard United Methodist Church, and was employed as Custodian there for a time. Additionally, he was Past Master of the Western Star Lodge F&AM #304 in Albion. He was also Past Master of the Elk Creek Grange and Erie County Pomona Grange. He also served on the PA State Grange Executive Committee for 9 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois J. (Patten) Erickson of 54-1/2 wonderful years, whom he married on June 6, 1953 in Albion; a grandson, Bradley Erickson; his sisters, Lenore Potter, Lillian McIntyre and Winifred Smith and brothers, Vincent Erickson in infancy, Carl Erickson and Gilbert Erickson and a sister in law, Katie Erickson.
Jesse will be greatly missed by his family, which include a son, James A. Erickson (Kathleen) of Girard; his daughter, Connie Johnson (Michael) of Chesapeake, Va.; brothers, Edward Erickson of Lake City and Lawrence Erickson (Wanda) of Lawrence Park; grandsons, Douglas Erickson and Daniel Erickson of Girard and Matthew Johnson (Jessica) of Suffolk, Va.; granddaughters, Amy Erickson and her fiance' Corey Ormsbee of Cheektowaga, N.Y. , Sheree Tice and her fiance' Bob Kinast of Suffolk, Va. ; great-grandchildren Kylee and Colton Tice of Suffolk, Va., and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2020