Jesse L. Kephart, 90, of Girard, went to be with his Lord, on Friday, May 31, 2019.
He was born on January 15, 1929, in Houtzdale, Clearfield County, Pa., a son of the late Lemuel and Alice (Randolph) Kephart.
Jesse graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1969 with his daughter, following studying in night school. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1948 and was deployed to Adak Island, Alaska and also the Pentagon, as a Staff Sergeant in the communications department, handling many top secret documents during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1952, returning to the Girard area. He began employment with the Lord Corporation in Erie, retiring from there following 37 1/2 years of service to the company.
He was a member of the New Beginnings Full Gospel Church in Fairview. He was never ashamed to tell people that he would not have gotten through life without Jesus in his heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel Kephart and Carrell W. Kephart; a sister, Roberta J. Rohrback; and a daughter-in-law, Juanita (Slater) Kephart.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley L. (Pelton) Kephart; two daughters, Deborah L. Bax of Conneaut, Ohio and Brenda L. Kaiser (Vitus) "VJ" of Erie; two sons, David L. Kephart (Deborah) of Albion, Thomas L. Kephart (Marilyn) of Morgantown, N.C.; a brother, Larry A. Kephart (Bonnie) of Houtzdale, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, Kelly, David, Thomas II, Jason, Daniel, Heather, Darren, Samantha, Vitus, Emma and Sarah; 17 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jonathon, Joshua, Gunner, Gage, Olivia, Caleb, Haley, Madison, Katelyn, Matthew, Elijah, Isaiah, Eson, Wyatt, Alexandria and Anne Marie; and also several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard. Services will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Paul Friend officiating.
Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 7195 W. Ridge Rd., Fairview, PA 16415, or to Conneaut Church of God, 5327 Center Rd., Conneaut, OH 44030.
Burial, with full military honors, will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019