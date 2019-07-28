Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Jesse L. Mills


1944 - 2019
Jesse L. Mills Obituary
Jesse L. Mills, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Patmos, Arkansas, on May 13, 1944, the son of the late Jesse and Gladys Holston Mills.

Jesse owned his owning trucking business "Mills Trucking." He had a passion for cars and enjoyed repairing and collecting them. Jesse had a love for all people and never considered anyone a stranger. He had a great sense of humor without even trying. Jesse would tell it like it was and that is how he left his mark here. He really enjoyed traveling with his beautiful, loving and devoted wife, Teresa.

Besides his wife, Teresa McClelland Mills, he leaves to cherish his memory his children: Jesse Lee McClelland, Tawnyea Gamble, Cynthia and a special granddaughter, Ajalae "Noog;" sisters: Dorothy (Rufus), Vickie, Linda, Ruby, Gladys and Gloria; brothers: Thurston (Jackie), Winston and James; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jesse was preceded in death by one daughter: Tamika Latrese McClelland; and his sister, Macie Hill.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Wednesday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m. conducted by Rev. Darrold Hobson. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News from July 28 to July 29, 2019
