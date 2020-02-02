|
Jesse R. Gabbard, age 75, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on June 27, 1944, son of the late Jesse R. and Beatrice Spencer Gabbard.
Jesse was employed for over 20 years with General Electric and then for the next 20 years was an independent truck driver and a transporter for Emergycare for over five years. He was an avid golfer and bowler, but his family was most important to him. Jesse was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Twila "Becky" R. Gabbard; two brothers, James and Henry Gabbard; and one sister, Geneva Gabbard.
Jesse is survived by his children, Robert Gabbard (Sue), Missy Pietras (Greg), Bill Gabbard, Terry Renosky (John), Mary Reynolds (Jim), Michael Stearns, Cindy Danowski (Rob), and Sue Fox (Michael); two brothers, David Gabbard (Valari) and Hershel Gabbard (Carol); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from noon until the time of the Memorial Service there at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020