Jessica Marie Gaskill Sonderman, age 37, of Akron Ohio, formerly of Erie, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, after a long battle with addiction. Jessica was born in Erie, on February 15, 1982, to Carol Becker Gaskill and the Late James E. Gaskill of Erie.
Jessica was a vibrant, loving soul. Her smile and laugh could make the dreariest day instantly brighter. She was everyone's favorite little sister. Feisty, outspoken, smart and funny are the words that describe her personality. This is how your family will always remember you. Like far too many others, and despite her efforts, the addiction won. Sadly, her children and the world will never get to know our beautiful Jessica as we did.
Besides her father, Jessica was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alvin and Betty Becker of Erie; paternal grandparents, James Gaskill and Kitty Aceto of Florida; and a nephew, Glenn Lehman.
She is survived by her loving mother, Carol Gaskill of Erie; her four children, Ahleonah and Izayah Thompson of Erie, and Leah and Jac Sonderman of Akron, Ohio; her brothers, John Gaskill (Terre) of Pittsburgh, and Steven Gaskill (Jennie) of Erie; and her sister, Becky Lehman (Dan) of Erie; nephews, Emmitt Lehman, Josh, Elisha, and Noah Gaskill; nieces, Marisa and Megan Gaskill; her aunt, Margie Garthwaite (Ken) of Erie; and her uncle, James Becker (Dee) of North Carolina.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019