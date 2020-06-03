Jessie J. Doyle, 88, of Conneaut Lake, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 10, 1932, in Chicago, and raised by her aunt and uncle, Ava and Frank Ehrlicher.
She married Thomas K. Doyle July 23, 1955, and he preceded her in death May 20, 1992.
Jessie was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School. A homemaker, she was a member of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church and especially loved being involved in the lives of her children. She was very engaged and appreciative of the Conneaut Lake community and loved the Lake.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Doyle (Suzanne) of Pittsburgh and Michael Doyle (Karen) of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Karen Mead of Pittsburgh and Susan Beardsley (Greg) of North East; and five grandchildren, Gabriel Doyle, Kristi Mead (fiancé Justin) and Alex, Lucas (Lauren Fike) and Sage Beardsley.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Daryl Jay Mead; and a brother, Arthur Jones.
Calling hours will be Friday, June 5th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, 12422 Conneaut Lake Rd., Conneaut Lake, where the funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Shane Thompson, Chaplain of Lakeland Area Hospice, officiating. Guests are required to wear masks.
Interment will be in Our Lady Queen of the Americas Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Greg Beardsley, 6107 Springhill Rd., North East, PA 16428, or to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Rd., Meadville, PA 16335.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.