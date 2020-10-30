Jetson Lyons, age 83, went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020, at Golden Living Center, Western Reserve.
The family is extremely thankful for the care and support given by the staff for the past three years.
He was born in Laurel, Mississippi, on September 7, 1937, to the late Ora D and Lillie Mae McCoy Lyons.
He served as a deacon of Second Baptist Church. He retired from International Paper Company. He was a hard worker on the job and after work hours he cared for anyone who needed his help. He was known for his gardening, plowing and all around handy man. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Jet loved and valued his time with the family. Before his health failed trips to Mississippi were routine to visit other relatives. Everyone loved his stories of his life adventures with his brothers, family and country living on the farm.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by Margie Myers Lyons, four bothers – Robert Sr., George, Olee and Lloyd Lyons; and two sisters – Carolyn Lyons Smith and Johnnie M. Atkinson Fulkerson.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife – Betty J. Lyons; four sons – Darryl, Eric, Patrick (Helda Torres) and Jared Lyons; and one daughter – Deirdra (Rodrick) Caldwell. He also leaves stepchildren – Marcel (Karen) Ralph, Jr. and Michele Howard, Linda Kimberly and Roger Myers; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; along with many special cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Rev. LaMont Higgenbottom eulogizing and Rev. Floyd McClure officiating. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
