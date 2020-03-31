|
Jewell C. Murphy, 96, of Girard, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Sunday, March 29th, at the home of her son Norman, in Sunbury, Ohio.
Born on August 18, 1923, in Reader, W.Va., she was the daughter of Friend and Bertie Cochran.
Jewell graduated from Harbor Creek High School and attended Villa Maria College. She started her career at Bliley Electric, and went on to work at General Electric, where she met her future husband, Norman E. Murphy. After raising their family, Jewell then went on to have a long and distinguished career as a realtor in the Erie area, and managed the Girard Office of Spiegel Realtors before retiring.
Jewell was a longtime member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, and was one of the founding members, along with her husband, Norman. Jewell was both extremely active and fiercely independent in her retirement years. She volunteered with various organizations and pursued her passions of gardening, farming and spending time bird watching and being close to nature. She loved animals, and over the years, raised chickens, geese and lambs, and always had a dog as a companion by her side. Jewell was also an avid reader and was always abreast of local, state and national news up until her final days.
Jewell and Norman married on June 30, 1947 at St. Peter's Cathedral and had three children.
She is survived by her two sons Norman Murphy Jr and his wife, Sarah, and Patrick Murphy and his wife, Robin. She is further survived by her son-in-law Ken "Al" Orr, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norman, her daughter Christine Orr, two brothers and one sister.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for her family, but no public viewing. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the American Red Cross or to the local Humane Society.
Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
