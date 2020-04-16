|
Jewell Joan Geer Simpson, 88, closed her eyes in peaceful sleep at home, and went to be with Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Brookville, Pa., to Frank D. and Sarah F. Dinger Geer.
Jewell was preceded in death by her parents; second husband, William A. Reese; son, Donald J. Simpson; grandson, Mark D. Skinner; her brothers, Hurlbert Geer, Clifford Geer, and Lawrence Geer; and sister, Faire Ellen Geer Silvis.
Jewell grew up in Brookville, Pa. and graduated from Siegel High School. She married her high school sweetheart, the late James S. Simpson on December 9, 1950 and they moved to Erie, Pa. to start a new life together. They lived in an 18 foot trailer until they could move into a small housing unit that, after having three children, they quickly outgrew. After saving enough money to buy land in the woods in Greenfield Township, they moved to an apartment close by and started clearing the land every evening and weekend to build their new home. Every day spent there consisted of cutting down trees and burning brush and meals were hot dogs roasted on sticks. Many days we worked until late at night and ran out of wieners and we learned to love ketchup sandwiches.
Jewell's greatest love in life was her family. She leaves a legacy of love to her four grandchildren, Brian (Missy) Skinner, Lori (Jerry) Zimmer, Shari (Ben) Longo, and Karen (Greg) Fisher; and seven great-grandchildren, Colin, Camryn, Jimmy, Jake, Robin, Megan, Hanna, and Cameron.
She loved spending time at home, especially being outside in her flower garden, feeding her birds and cutting firewood. Her favorite thing to do outside was burn tree stumps to clear her land. It always smelled like wood smoke at her house and we called her our "family pyromaniac."
Jewell loved bluegrass and old time country music. She taught herself to play the bass by watching her husband James play his guitar and she followed along. They formed a little country band and got together to play and sing and sometimes traveled to nursing homes to entertain the residents – although she always needed help to carry her bass because it was bigger than she was. She loved to line dance and would go out dancing frequently with family and friends. Jewell discovered she loved to travel with her first plane ride to Sanibel when she was 55 years old. After that she went back to Florida frequently, on a country music Caribbean cruise and vacationed in the Bahamas where she tried parasailing for the first and only time. Every time she was asked to go on a trip with me she said "Yes! You make all the arrangements and I'll write the check." When summer came in Erie Jewell was always ready to go garage-saling, where she was well known for her bargaining skills and rarely paid more than a quarter for anything.
Jewell worked for Welch Foods as a glass inspector for 34 years. She loved going to work and being with her Welch family. Jewell met Elnoria Bertram when they worked at Welch Foods together. They bonded over similar backgrounds and family values and they remained best friends for life.
Later in life Jewell was lucky to find love a second time with Bill Reese. They married and spent 13 wonderful years together.
Jewell was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church and enjoyed going to her Sunday school class. When the time came that it was difficult for her to attend church in person, she watched the sermons on the DVDs that they sent her every week.
Jewell lived with and was lovingly cared for by her daughter Shirley for the last 6 years of her life. She spent a lot of time with her daughter Patty and husband Lester at their home where they cooked her whatever she wanted and she sat out on the deck and watched the wildlife. Her beloved granddaughter Lori spent time with her bringing her homemade goodies because Jewell had a sweet tooth, and pushing her wheelchair so she could go to her grandchildren's sports events and garage sales.
Although health issues continued to make her life more difficult, Jewell met every challenge with "I'll do my best" and she never gave up getting better so she could be at home.
In addition to her human family Jewell also had her grandpuppies, Lucy, Sunny, Bella, and Jessie who kept her company and entertained her.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2020