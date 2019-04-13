Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Jill Taylor (McCartney) Vollmer


1947 - 2019
Jill Taylor (McCartney) Vollmer Obituary
Jill Taylor (McCartney) Vollmer, age 71, of Erie, lost her longtime battle with cancer on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born in Mercer, on September 4, 1947, daughter of the late Verne and Marion (Taylor) McCartney.

Jill was married to Frank for over 35 years and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Wesleyville Post 571. She was a retired banker of over 30 years. In addition to being a great wife, proud mother, World's greatest grandma, and an awesome GG, she enjoyed bowling, fifties dances and took pride in her nails. Jill loved the holidays and could not spend enough time with her family. Her favorite place to be was at her family Camp in Tionesta, Pa. Jill's heart will forever live on alongside her Daddy's at Camp "Legacy." We love and miss you, Jill, Mom, Grandma, and GG.

Jill is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Frank T. Vollmer; her sister, Sue Rodemoyer (Paul); her daughter, Stacey L. Oless (Greg); and her son, Stephen Vollmer (Jeannie). Her grandchildren, Keith "Buddy" Schnars, Taylor "Fanny" Schnars, Alyssa "Bean" Schnars, Erin Vollmer Wilt and Michael Vollmer; two great-grandchildren, Serena Schnars and Wesley King; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by a niece, Sharene E. Moore.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jean Kuebler officiating. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , Erie , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 13, 2019
