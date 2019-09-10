|
Jimmie B. McIntosh, age 74, of Erie, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Marienville, Pa.. Born in Hazard, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Berry and Marier (Helton) McIntosh.
Jimmie was a proud veteran, serving our country during the Vietnam era in the United States Army. He owned USA Gym on Cherry Street for many years, where he trained many powerlifters and bodybuilders. He later worked as a truck driver for many years and owned his own truck
He was a champion powerlifter and bodybuilder. Jimmie was a "prankster," always joking around and had a great sense of humor. He also loved animals, especially his dogs.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. (Lariccia) McIntosh; a brother, Eugene McIntosh; four sisters, Ailene Back, Barbara Hubbard, Lois Barnett, and Gefronia Allen; a daughter-in-law, Nadine McIntosh; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Bruno and Jesse Allen.
Survivors include a son, Gregory A. McIntosh of Girard; two sisters, Kathy Bruno and Carol Frombach, husband Joe; four brothers-in-laws, Anthony Lariccia, Bert Barnett, Meredith Back, and Deryl Hubbard; a grandson, David Bell; and many nieces and nephews.
According to his wishes, no visitation will be held, and services and burial were private at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to the Erie County Veterans Memorial Park, c/o Erie Community Foundation, "Erie County Veterans Memorial Fund," 459 West 6th St., Erie, PA 16507. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 10, 2019