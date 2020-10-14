Jimmie Lee Crumbly, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living. He was born in Laurel, Mississippi, on August 11, 1937, a son of the late Eddie Lee and Nellie Caldwell Crumbly.
Jimmie was a graduate of Mount Olive in Laurel Mississippi. While going to high school he drove a school bus. He worked for General Electric where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club.
Jimmie was a man of deep faith and held a great level of respect and awe for his savior Jesus. He was a faithful and dedicated servant of the church, ministering in all capacities from serving as a deacon to the Board of Trustees to making sure even the most menial jobs never went undone at Church of God on Pine Avenue.
Regardless of the task ahead of him, he accomplished it with Joy in his spirit and a smile on his face. His stories always reflected God's love and care throughout his life. His witness for the Lord and his character always went hand in hand. It could be said he was a man of few words, but when he spoke, there was an unmistakable wisdom which he shared that had been gained throughout his life experiences.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth L. Hearst Crumbly; and a daughter, Susan R. Crumbly; and four brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his second wife, Jane D. Watson Crumbly; two daughters, Judy Crumbly and Bev A. Crumbly, both of Oakwood, Ga.; a stepson, Yasseen Bey, and his wife, Sidra Yasseen Bey, of Erie; seven grandchildren, Dominic J. Hunter, Xavier Watson, Bianca Watson, Malcolm Watson, Omar Yasseen Bey, Rikki Lomax and Kellen Lomax; and eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Crumbly Booth of Erie, Bertha Crumbly Littleton, of Chicago, Ill. and Eleanor Crumbly Smyler of Battlecreek, Michigan; and four brothers, Amos Crumbly of Hattiesburg, Miss. Eddie Lee Crumbly, Jr. of Austell, Ga., William Crumbly of Summit Township, and Robert Crumbly of Augusta, Ga. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service there at 1:00 p.m. with Reverends Doug Hepler, Harold Arrington, and Rickie Harden co-officiating. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Entombment will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.