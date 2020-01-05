|
|
Jo Ann Lewis, age 78, of Millcreek, passed away Thursday, January 02, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. Born in St. Joseph, Mich., October 31, 1941, she was a daughter of the late James G. and Rose M. (Burke) Hamilton.
Jo Ann was raised by her maternal grandparents from kindergarten until fifth grade and spent third grade in Florida with her Uncle Jim, and fourth grade with her Aunt Jennie. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and went on to work as a secretary in the advertising department at Whirlpool Corp. She later worked in human resources at General Foods Corp., in Kankakee, Ill., then in the marketing department at Texas Instruments, in Houston. Jo Ann moved back to Michigan in 1979 and to Erie in 1983 where she was a stay-at-home mom until 1992. She went back to work after her husband died, working for Seth Air Care, State Farm Insurance and as a billing coordinator at Rabe Environmental Systems, retiring in 2006.
She was an extremely organized person. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was passionate about her grandkids. She was a fan of the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Lewis; her daughter-in-law, Sheri Denise (May) Grooms; and her aunt, Jenni Garrison.
Jo Ann is survived by two sons, Scott C. Grooms, of Aurora, Ill., and Michael B. Grooms, wife Stephanie, of Butler, Pa.; five grandchildren, Zachary, Kyle and Nicholas Grooms, of Aurora, Ill., and Justin and Amanda Grooms, of Butler, Pa.; close relative and friend, Daryl Tackett, wife Julie Dehn, of South Haven, Mich.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of a service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020