Jo Ann Spencer was born in Matewan, West Virginia, on August 28, 1949, to the late George and Sybil (Jackson) Spencer.
She was raised in Erie, Pa. and was an active member of St. James AME church. Jo Ann attended Gannon University and majored in Business Administration. In 1984 she moved to Houston, Texas to pursue a career in Telecommunications.
Jo Ann warmed the heats of her friends and family with her warm loving spirit. She loved jazz music and more than anything, she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers Donald Spencer and Tracy Spencer Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters Kelly Spencer of Houston, Texas and Stacy Nixon of Columbus, Ohio, sister Gloria Williams of Pittsburgh, Pa., two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and a host of family and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church on Saturday, October 10th at 11 a.m.
