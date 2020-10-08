1/1
Jo Ann Spencer
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Spencer was born in Matewan, West Virginia, on August 28, 1949, to the late George and Sybil (Jackson) Spencer.

She was raised in Erie, Pa. and was an active member of St. James AME church. Jo Ann attended Gannon University and majored in Business Administration. In 1984 she moved to Houston, Texas to pursue a career in Telecommunications.

Jo Ann warmed the heats of her friends and family with her warm loving spirit. She loved jazz music and more than anything, she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers Donald Spencer and Tracy Spencer Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters Kelly Spencer of Houston, Texas and Stacy Nixon of Columbus, Ohio, sister Gloria Williams of Pittsburgh, Pa., two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and a host of family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church on Saturday, October 10th at 11 a.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved