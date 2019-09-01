|
Jo Anne Bickel, 66, of Albion, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born September 11, 1952, in Erie, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ruth (Copen) Leopold.
Jo Anne graduated from Fairview High School and retired as Librarian from SCI Albion in 2018, after 20 years of service. She enjoyed watching Judge Judy, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Kevin Bickel, an infant daughter, Linda Yvonne, and a sister, Marilyn Saltsman.
She is survived by three children, Sheryl Lynn Bickel and her fiancé, Phil Reid, of Erie, Sharon Bickel Pursell and her husband, Todd, of Albion, Kevin C. Bickel and his wife, Alisha, of Girard, a brother, David Leopold of Ohio, and a sister, Carol Olson of Greenville, Pa. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Desiree, Trey, Kayla, Alexis, Brianna, Kevin, several nieces and nephews, and her special cat, Posey.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Burial will be held privately by the family. Memorials may be made to the family. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
