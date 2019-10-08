Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Obendorfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Anita Brown Obendorfer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Anita Brown Obendorfer Obituary
Joan Anita Brown Obendorfer, age 70, died at her home in Erie, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was the devoted wife of Robert, stepmother of Kevin Obendorfer, DeAnn (Chase) Gilbert and Kurt (Jamie) Obendorfer, loving sister of Bonnie Myers (Tom Mart), Kenneth Brown and Shoshana (Dr. Michael) Helmus, grandmother of Lilly, Maya and Spencer Obendorfer and Claudia Gilbert, cherished aunt of Dr. Brian Myers, Steven (Amy) Myers, Devorah (Ilan) Weinberg, Dr. Esther (Dr. Chaim) Adler, Rebecca Helmus and Joel (Jessica) Brown, great-aunt of Yehuda, Mashie, Sara, Chaya and Chana Weinberg, Gil, Oren and Leora Adler, Zoey and Quinn Myers and Miles Brown, and adored cousin and friend to many.

She was predeceased by her parents Herman and Mildred (Diamond) Brown.

Joan was a 1967 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and attended Cuyahoga Community College, both in Ohio, and worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Erie for over 20 years. She was a member of the Southwest Erie Lions Club, Presque Isle Flute Choir, Gannon Flute Choir, St. Paul's Lutheran Church Bell Choir and a crochet group at the YMCA. She excelled in crafts and playing the flute and enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, where she was involved with three flute groups. Joan also played the flute at St. Stanislaus Church in Erie. Her favorite times were those spent with Robert and her family.

Family will be receiving friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Rabbi Rob Morais of Temple Anshe Hesed will officiate.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now