Joan Anita Brown Obendorfer, age 70, died at her home in Erie, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was the devoted wife of Robert, stepmother of Kevin Obendorfer, DeAnn (Chase) Gilbert and Kurt (Jamie) Obendorfer, loving sister of Bonnie Myers (Tom Mart), Kenneth Brown and Shoshana (Dr. Michael) Helmus, grandmother of Lilly, Maya and Spencer Obendorfer and Claudia Gilbert, cherished aunt of Dr. Brian Myers, Steven (Amy) Myers, Devorah (Ilan) Weinberg, Dr. Esther (Dr. Chaim) Adler, Rebecca Helmus and Joel (Jessica) Brown, great-aunt of Yehuda, Mashie, Sara, Chaya and Chana Weinberg, Gil, Oren and Leora Adler, Zoey and Quinn Myers and Miles Brown, and adored cousin and friend to many.
She was predeceased by her parents Herman and Mildred (Diamond) Brown.
Joan was a 1967 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and attended Cuyahoga Community College, both in Ohio, and worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Erie for over 20 years. She was a member of the Southwest Erie Lions Club, Presque Isle Flute Choir, Gannon Flute Choir, St. Paul's Lutheran Church Bell Choir and a crochet group at the YMCA. She excelled in crafts and playing the flute and enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, where she was involved with three flute groups. Joan also played the flute at St. Stanislaus Church in Erie. Her favorite times were those spent with Robert and her family.
Family will be receiving friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Rabbi Rob Morais of Temple Anshe Hesed will officiate.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2019