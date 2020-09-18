Joan Arlene (Murray) Booser, 84, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at The Orchard of Saxonburg Senior Care Facility in Butler, Pennsylvania. She was born in North East, Pennsylvania, on March 30th, 1936, the daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy (Noonan) Murray.
She was the youngest of six children: Robert, Virginia, Harold (William), John (Jack), and Donald.
In 1954, Joan graduated from North East High School and was crowned as the North East Cherry Queen. Joan was a mother, homemaker, wife, business owner, craftsmen, and foster mother. She had a strong faith in Jesus and believed that every child under the age of 4 probably should be wearing a hat, or they would catch cold.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Ronald James Booser, whom she married on September 8th, 1956, at St. Gregory's church in North East.
She is survived by her four children, Ronald Booser Jr., Linda Cole, Leo Booser (Roxann), and Jeffrey Booser (Terri). Joan is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
In mom's bible, she had a memoriam newspaper clipping that she and her sibling devoted to their mother, Dorothy over fifty years ago. We share the message with you because it is as true for her as it was for her mother.
"You can only have one Mother,
Patient, kind and true;
No other friend in all the world
Could be any truer to you.
A Mother's love is something
That no one can explain:
It is made of deep devotion
And sacrifice and pain.
It is endless and unselfish
And enduring, come what may:
For nothing can destroy it,
Or take that love away.
And when the evening sun is setting
And we sit all alone,
There comes a deep, deep longing,
Mom, if you could only come home."
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from noon until time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with COVID-19 safety precautions being observed. Officiating the service will be Father Thomas Brooks. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.
.
.