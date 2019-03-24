|
Joan C. (Schang) King, age 82 of Millcreek, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living. Born on July 11, 1936 in Broughton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Rose Schang.
Joan was a bookkeeper for Merrill Lynch and worked in housekeeping at Manchester Commons. She enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Frank L. King; a son, Brian F. King and his wife Tatsinipan, of Erie; a grandson, Anthony P. King, of Erie; a sister, Linda Moniger and her husband Jim, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a brother, Eugene Shang and his wife JoAnn, of Pittsburgh; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Per Joan's wishes, no calling hours will be observed. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or French Creek Animal Rescue, 13869 Rt 19, Waterford, PA 16441.
