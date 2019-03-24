Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. (Schang) King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan C. (Schang) King, age 82 of Millcreek, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living. Born on July 11, 1936 in Broughton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Rose Schang.

Joan was a bookkeeper for Merrill Lynch and worked in housekeeping at Manchester Commons. She enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Frank L. King; a son, Brian F. King and his wife Tatsinipan, of Erie; a grandson, Anthony P. King, of Erie; a sister, Linda Moniger and her husband Jim, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a brother, Eugene Shang and his wife JoAnn, of Pittsburgh; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Per Joan's wishes, no calling hours will be observed. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or French Creek Animal Rescue, 13869 Rt 19, Waterford, PA 16441.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now