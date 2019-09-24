Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesleyville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesleyville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Tompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Tompkins


1938 - 2019
Joan C. Tompkins Obituary
Joan C. Tompkins, age 81, formerly of Lawrence Park and Harborcreek, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Wesbury Retirement Community. She was born in Union City on April 13, 1938, daughter of the late Alfred and Nora Gibbons.

Joan ran a daycare program out of her house for many teachers' children. She was a member of Wesleyville Baptist Church and had helped in the nursery and after-school program for many years.

Joan was an avid supporter of the Iroquois School programs with her husband and used to help host the high school dances. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and taking dance in her younger years. Joan graduated from Union City High School, where she was a majorette.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David G. Tompkins. They had fond memories of Camp Judson, where they had met when they were volunteers. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Jell; and a brother, David Gibbons.

Joan is survived by three children, Valerie Rizzo (Richard) of Overland Park, Kan., Todd Tompkins (Sharon) of Linesville, and Carrie Stokes (Kevin) of Jacksonville, Fla.; her son-in-law, David Jell; two sisters, Jean Jackson (Bob), and Linda Vogel (Leonard); ten grandchildren, Deston (Sarah), Jared (Jenni), and Corey Rizzo, Megan Sabatini (Billy), Scott Jell (Dani), Carl and Maggie Stokes, and Gavin, Sydney and Alexa Tompkins; three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held at Wesleyville Baptist Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Mark McCallion and Rev. Rich Jones. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyville Baptist Church, 3509 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510 or to Judson Baptist Camp, Holliday Road, PO Box 65, North Springfield, PA 16403.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019
