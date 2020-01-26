|
Joan E. "Joannie" Regelman, 82, of Springfield, formerly of Erie, Pa., died on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on April 30, 1937, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Donald J. and Virginia Grace (Gilbert) Thompson.
Joan was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Erie, Pa., having also worked many years at the Episcopal Diocese of Erie. After working at the Diocese, Joan served as office manager at J.A. Moyak Construction Company for many years.
Joan enjoyed golfing, bowling and socializing with her many friends. She had a great fashion flare, often being described by many as being "dressed to the nines." She was an avid card player and an active member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Erie Maennerchor Club.
She is survived by a daughter, Virginia (Gregory) Gietl of Springfield, Ill.; a son, Garrett (Karen Goveia-Regelman) Regelman of Maryville, Ill.; four grandchildren, Ryan (Kathleen) Regelman, Kellby Gietl, Kassidy Gietl and Alexi (fiancé, Derrick Shoffner) Regelman; two great-grandchildren, Linden and Beau Regelman; one sister, Donna (Daniel) Young of Northeast, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 12:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, Pennsylvania 16502.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or W.I.L.D. Canine Rescue.
