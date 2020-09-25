The family of Joan E. Stevens mourns her passing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Springhill.
Joan was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of the late, Emil and Mildred Neumann.
She graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing and was Head Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit.
Following her marriage to the late Dr. Elmer Stevens, Dr. Stevens entered the Navy and relocated his family to Florida where Joan worked as a Public Health and School Nurse. Erie became home to Joan and Elmer and Joan quickly became involved in the community.
Joan was a member of the Lake Shore Garden Club, Carrie T. Watson Garden Club, Junior League of Erie Board Member, Florence Crittenden Home Auxiliary, Presque Isle Audubon Society, served as President of the Erie County Dental Auxiliary and held various positions within the Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Kahkwa Country Club and the Erie Yacht Club, where she enjoyed many boating trips with family and friends.
Joan was an advocate for the protection of animals and loved her dogs and cats. As a young child, Joan's mother Mildred, would have her in tow as they took part in many Audubon bird counting and bird watching activities. Following further in her mother's footsteps, Joan was a model both in Pittsburgh and in area boutiques. She participated in shows at Heinz Hall with Horne's Department Store. In her spare time, her gardens were kept beautifully and she could often be found planting or weeding.
In addition to her husband Elmer, preceding Joan in death are her brothers-in-law, Thomas Snyder and Dr. Richard Stevens; and sister-in-law, Shirley Snyder.
She is survived by her sons, Todd Stevens of Tempe, Arizona and Dr. Scott Stevens of Erie; and grandson, Chase Stevens of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, David Neumann (Grace) of Pittsburgh; and sister-in-law, Pauline Stevens. Joan is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Joan's family would like to thank her caregivers, Jillian Pollock, Cindy Salusky, Elaine Pruveadenti and the staff at Springhill. Also our thanks goes to Family Hospice of UPMC for their care and the sense of respect and dignity given to Joan on her end of life journey.
Family and friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 660 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503, or to Family Hospice/UPMC, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
