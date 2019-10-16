|
Joan E. Szklinski, age 84, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Meadville, Pa., on November 29, 1934, daughter of the late Alton and Leona Prenatt Monnin.
Joan was a 1953 graduate of St. Agatha High School in Meadville. She was the Head Meat Wrapper working at Kroger, Valu King and then Giant Eagle, retiring in 1997. She loved playing in her 500 Bid Card Club, Thursday night Pinochle Tournaments at St. Luke's, and Sunday night bingo at Belle Valley. At Apple Blossom, Joan would plant flowers for all to enjoy and keep the deer feeder full.
Joan is survived by one son, Joseph Clark (Deborah); one daughter, Debra Burkhart (Michael); one sister, Nancy Woolstrum (Robert); one brother, Daniel Monnin; in-laws, Irene McElroy and Richard and Cathy Szklinski; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Szklinski, Jr.; one sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Louis Choffel; and one grandson, Anthony Joseph Clark.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with interment at St. Gregory Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2019