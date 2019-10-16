Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Szklinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Szklinski


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Szklinski Obituary
Joan E. Szklinski, age 84, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Meadville, Pa., on November 29, 1934, daughter of the late Alton and Leona Prenatt Monnin.

Joan was a 1953 graduate of St. Agatha High School in Meadville. She was the Head Meat Wrapper working at Kroger, Valu King and then Giant Eagle, retiring in 1997. She loved playing in her 500 Bid Card Club, Thursday night Pinochle Tournaments at St. Luke's, and Sunday night bingo at Belle Valley. At Apple Blossom, Joan would plant flowers for all to enjoy and keep the deer feeder full.

Joan is survived by one son, Joseph Clark (Deborah); one daughter, Debra Burkhart (Michael); one sister, Nancy Woolstrum (Robert); one brother, Daniel Monnin; in-laws, Irene McElroy and Richard and Cathy Szklinski; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Szklinski, Jr.; one sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Louis Choffel; and one grandson, Anthony Joseph Clark.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with interment at St. Gregory Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now