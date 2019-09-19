|
Joan Elanor Vogt Diemer, age 90, passed away at her home in Waterford, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Erie, on February 2, 1929, a daughter of the late Clarence and Hilda Weber Vogt.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Robert Diemer, her son Bruce Diemer, a brother Donald Vogt, and a sister Betty Martin.
Family members that survive to mourn her loss include four children Rebecca Diemer (William Beston) of Lexington, S.C., Rex Diemer (Annette) of Summerfield, Fla., Meloney Mitchell (Robert) of Waterford, and Robert Diemer (Amber Wilamowski) of Mill Village, also seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, a sister Delores Waterhouse (Ted) of Waterford, and a brother Milton Vogt of Tucson, Ariz.
Special thanks is extended to Nancy Hughes of Home Instead Senior Care, who was Joan's caregiver for many years.
Joan retired from Millcreek Community Hospital in 1990 where she was a nurse's aid. She was a lover of animals and yard sales, but most of all she loved being home and spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be held at the Waterford Presbyterian Church on Friday evening, September 20th, at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ANNA Shelter.
