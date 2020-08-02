Joan Elizabeth (Wroczynski) Blass passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital, on Saturday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 80.
Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on January 25, 1940, to Frank and Susan Wroczynski, she graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in 1961 and was a nurse until she retired in 2003.
Devoted wife to Charles J. Blass for 59 years, Joan was also the loving mother of two caring daughters and an estranged daughter, and a grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by a brother George Wroczynski, and is survived by her loving brother Frank Austin, wife Linda, and loving sister, Carol Wroczynski.
She is mourned by her husband, siblings, daughter Cheryl Windsor together with her husband Tim Windsor and their children Joshua, wife Nicole, Andrew, wife Kerry, Stephanie and Frank, daughter Susan Kinmartin together with her husband Paul Kinmartin Jr. and their daughters Rachael, Alyssa and Elayna, two additional granddaughters Nicole and Katie Metzenbacher, great-grandchildren Zoe, Ibrahim, David and Silas, and nephews Ryan and Patrick.
Joan was a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who always put her family first. She will be missed dearly and forever be in her family members' hearts.
The family is having a private burial service at the cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.