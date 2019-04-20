|
Joan Goodwin, age 81, of Erie, went home to be with The Lord, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on September 9, 1937, to the late Wallace Rounds and Dorothy Cipriano.
Joan was a member of the first graduating class of McDowell High School in 1955, before beginning her career as a tester for API for over 40 years.
Joan was an active member of Walnut Creek Baptist Church, and truly loved The Lord. She was an avid reader and loved cats.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Richard Goodwin.
She is survived by two sons, Jay Goodwin (Stephanie), and Patrick Goodwin (Tawnie). Joan is further survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Start, Jay Goodwin, II, Jennifer Goodwin, Tyler Young, Ethan Lam, Brandon Lam, Jayden Goodwin, Alexa Goodwin, Noah Goodwin, Dakari Davis, Joy Goodwin, and Amada Jenkins, as well as many great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 6015 W. Ridge Road, Erie, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fred Ayers, Jr. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 6015 W. Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.
